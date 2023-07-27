Market cap of On Holding AG [ONON] reaches 11.38B – now what?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] gained 3.19% on the last trading session, reaching $36.18 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM that On Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

On starts the year with another record net sales quarter ahead of expectations. Q1 2023 net sales of CHF 420.2 million and a growth rate of 78.3% year-over-year are a further validation of the strong brand momentum across all regions, channels and product groups. The significantly improved operational environment and product availability versus the prior year period contributed to the strong growth and allowed On to capture the full momentum of the brand.

On delivers a first quarter gross profit margin of 58.3%, up from 51.8% in the prior year period, reflecting the normalized supply chain environment and the resulting discontinuation of exceptional air freight usage, which had weighed on profitability during the first quarter of 2022.

On Holding AG represents 318.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.38 billion with the latest information. ONON stock price has been found in the range of $34.50 to $36.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 3169275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $35.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for ONON stock

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.70, while it was recorded at 35.13 for the last single week of trading, and 24.48 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at On Holding AG [ONON]

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.