Market cap of Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] reaches 12.54B – now what?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] price surged by 0.71 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Introducing Norton Genie – Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips.

A sum of 3298118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.23M shares. Gen Digital Inc. shares reached a high of $19.785 and dropped to a low of $19.54 until finishing in the latest session at $19.74.

The one-year GEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.62. The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $23.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.06, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 19.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gen Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.20. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

GEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.90%.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.