Market cap of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] reaches 862.39M – now what?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.00 during the day while it closed the day at $4.91. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Results.

Narrows 2023 Guidance.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock has also loss -0.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BDN stock has inclined by 27.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.19% and lost -20.16% year-on date.

The market cap for BDN stock reached $862.39 million, with 171.67 million shares outstanding and 168.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, BDN reached a trading volume of 4084070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

BDN stock trade performance evaluation

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.50 and a Gross Margin at +26.42. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.94. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $159,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BDN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BDN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.