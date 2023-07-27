Market Analysts see Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] traded at a low on 07/26/23, posting a -13.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.21. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. PT in Dana Point, CA.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3773076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.23%.

The market cap for SAGE stock reached $2.20 billion, with 59.67 million shares outstanding and 52.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 697.38K shares, SAGE reached a trading volume of 3773076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $61.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 234.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.57.

How has SAGE stock performed recently?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.59. With this latest performance, SAGE shares dropped by -24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.07 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.16, while it was recorded at 42.45 for the last single week of trading, and 43.83 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7116.69 and a Gross Margin at +74.82. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6931.88.

Return on Total Capital for SAGE is now -36.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.97. Additionally, SAGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] managed to generate an average of -$773,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings analysis for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 41.10%.

Insider trade positions for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SAGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SAGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.