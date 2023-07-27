Market Analysts see Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] falling to $135. Time to buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] closed the trading session at $130.35 on 07/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.705, while the highest price level was $131.085. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 3:52 PM that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 16, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.99 percent and weekly performance of 6.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 2863382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $143.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.18 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.53, while it was recorded at 127.48 for the last single week of trading, and 118.89 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.70. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $811,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.