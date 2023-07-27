Market Analysts see Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] gaining to $117. Time to buy?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: EEFT] loss -19.98% on the last trading session, reaching $93.53 price per share at the time. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM that Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the second quarter 2023 compared with the same period of 2022:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Euronet Worldwide Inc. represents 49.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.66 billion with the latest information. EEFT stock price has been found in the range of $91.5001 to $108.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 282.75K shares, EEFT reached a trading volume of 3498825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EEFT shares is $130.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EEFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronet Worldwide Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EEFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for EEFT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for EEFT stock

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.02. With this latest performance, EEFT shares dropped by -15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.83 for Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.42, while it was recorded at 112.29 for the last single week of trading, and 103.71 for the last 200 days.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.47 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.02.

Return on Total Capital for EEFT is now 13.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.82. Additionally, EEFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] managed to generate an average of $24,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EEFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronet Worldwide Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]

The top three institutional holders of EEFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EEFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EEFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.