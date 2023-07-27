Market Analysts see American Tower Corporation [AMT] gaining to $230. Time to buy?

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] surged by $3.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $190.24 during the day while it closed the day at $189.98. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM that American Tower Corporation Releases 2022 Sustainability Report.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced the release of its 2022 sustainability report, which outlines the Company’s sustainability strategy and provides a comprehensive overview of the progress made across the three pillars of its program—Environment, Social and Governance.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Tower’s obligations to employees, customers, vendors, stockholders and the communities where it operates go beyond providing neutral-host infrastructure and extend to improving lives through building a more connected world. The report highlights the Company’s sustainability progress including significant investment in on-site generation and procurement of renewable energy resulting in tangible reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, expanded professional development and training opportunities for employees, and the implementation of initiatives aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

American Tower Corporation stock has also gained 0.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMT stock has declined by -5.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.71% and lost -10.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AMT stock reached $88.42 billion, with 465.74 million shares outstanding and 465.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 3158084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Tower Corporation [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $234.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

AMT stock trade performance evaluation

American Tower Corporation [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.14, while it was recorded at 187.43 for the last single week of trading, and 203.23 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.49.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 844.36. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 749.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation [AMT] managed to generate an average of $276,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Tower Corporation [AMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 10.29%.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.