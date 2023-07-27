Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARMP] – find out why.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: ARMP] price surged by 39.09 percent to reach at $0.77. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces New Financing and Leadership Transition to Accelerate Novel Bacteriophage Therapeutics.

Signs new $25 million credit agreement and extension of existing secured convertible credit agreement.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Appoints world‐renowned healthcare leader Dr. Deborah L. Birx as Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 4190780 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 59.00K shares. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $3.17 and dropped to a low of $2.08 until finishing in the latest session at $2.74.

The one-year ARMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.75. The average equity rating for ARMP stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMP shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

ARMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 144.19. With this latest performance, ARMP shares gained by 110.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.99 for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3700, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -670.77 and a Gross Margin at +83.81. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -670.24.

Return on Total Capital for ARMP is now -49.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.30. Additionally, ARMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARMP] managed to generate an average of -$492,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARMP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ARMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ARMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.