Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Stock trading around $58.84 per share: What’s Next?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.38%. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today that Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Brad Stewart, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming transportation conference:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Deutsche Bank 2023 Transportation Conference – August 16, 2023Deutsche Bank Center, New York, NYAdam Miller, Chief Financial Officer, Brad Stewart, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Over the last 12 months, KNX stock rose by 15.64%. The one-year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.64. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.40 billion, with 160.91 million shares outstanding and 155.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, KNX stock reached a trading volume of 3119412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $61.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.61, while it was recorded at 57.25 for the last single week of trading, and 55.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $27,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

KNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 5.24%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.