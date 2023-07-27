JP Morgan lifts CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] loss -8.08% on the last trading session, reaching $84.38 price per share at the time. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that CoStar Group Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and Net New Bookings Were $82 Million. CoStar Group Reaches 105 Million Monthly Visitors.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $606 million, 13% over revenue of $536 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income was $101 million in the second quarter, an increase of 20% over prior year.

“We achieved another great quarter of very strong results in terms of revenue, sales and traffic to our websites,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Overall revenue grew an impressive 13% year-over-year, with Apartments.com revenue growth accelerating to 23% in the second quarter. Our sales team delivered $82 million net new bookings, which is the second highest quarter in our company’s history. The Apartments.com team produced record results for the third quarter in a row, with net new bookings up 84% over prior year. Achieving these results despite commercial property transactions plummeting 63% in the second quarter, demonstrates the resilience of our platforms,” continued Florance.

CoStar Group Inc. represents 404.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.30 billion with the latest information. CSGP stock price has been found in the range of $81.68 to $87.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 6480271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $94.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 92.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.20.

Trading performance analysis for CSGP stock

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.46, while it was recorded at 89.53 for the last single week of trading, and 77.52 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.93.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $65,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CSGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CSGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.