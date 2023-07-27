Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] Revenue clocked in at $22.40 million, down -73.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GRRR] traded at a low on 07/26/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.19. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference.

We are pleased to be hosting the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023 on Tuesday September 19, 2023, at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center, Downtown Minneapolis. We have over 90 companies to participating. The format will be 10 one-on-one meetings (or small group) scheduled in 35 minute increments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8130137 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stands at 12.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.47%.

The market cap for GRRR stock reached $152.86 million, with 71.36 million shares outstanding and 46.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, GRRR reached a trading volume of 8130137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRRR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has GRRR stock performed recently?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, GRRR shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.67. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -390.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.29.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]

