Gold Fields Limited [GFI] is 49.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.59 during the day while it closed the day at $15.47. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 3:02 AM that Gold Fields Limited – Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

Gold Fields Limited stock has also loss -2.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GFI stock has inclined by 0.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.01% and gained 49.47% year-on date.

The market cap for GFI stock reached $14.02 billion, with 891.30 million shares outstanding and 858.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 3974177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $16.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GFI stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gold Fields Limited [GFI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 12.20%.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.