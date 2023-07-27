Geron Corporation [GERN] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $3

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] gained 2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $3.06 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 130,050 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on July 19, 2023 at an exercise price of $3.24 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. Stock options representing an aggregate of 126,000 shares have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the respective employees and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. Stock options representing an aggregate of 4,050 shares have a 10-year term and vest in full upon achievement of a certain regulatory milestone, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting date. All of the stock options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

Geron Corporation represents 544.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.58 billion with the latest information. GERN stock price has been found in the range of $2.9809 to $3.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 2866781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3154.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for GERN stock

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Geron Corporation [GERN]

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.