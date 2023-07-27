For Robert Half Inc. [RHI], Analyst sees a rise to $76. What next?

Robert Half Inc. [NYSE: RHI] loss -5.96% or -4.78 points to close at $75.43 with a heavy trading volume of 4185838 shares. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Robert Half Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Women 2023.

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Women for the fifth consecutive year.

Companies were selected based on feedback from an independent survey of more than 60,000 U.S. workers, including more than 40,000 women. Respondents rated their employer on several attributes, including workplace conditions, potential for development, company image and issues that support gender equality, such as parental leave, family support, flexibility and pay equity.

It opened the trading session at $72.00, the shares rose to $76.39 and dropped to $70.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RHI points out that the company has recorded -4.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, RHI reached to a volume of 4185838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robert Half Inc. [RHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHI shares is $72.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Robert Half Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robert Half Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for RHI stock

Robert Half Inc. [RHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, RHI shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Robert Half Inc. [RHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.66, while it was recorded at 79.20 for the last single week of trading, and 75.98 for the last 200 days.

Robert Half Inc. [RHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robert Half Inc. [RHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.47 and a Gross Margin at +42.07. Robert Half Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.09.

Return on Total Capital for RHI is now 56.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robert Half Inc. [RHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.16. Additionally, RHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robert Half Inc. [RHI] managed to generate an average of $3,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.Robert Half Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Robert Half Inc. [RHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robert Half Inc. go to -1.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Robert Half Inc. [RHI]

The top three institutional holders of RHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.