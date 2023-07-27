For Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] traded at a high on 07/26/23, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.94. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Hertz Names Alexandra Brooks as Chief Financial Officer.

Kelly Galloway appointed to Chief Accounting Officer.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) today announced that Alexandra Brooks, the company’s interim Chief Financial Officer since April 2023 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2020, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In addition, Kelly Galloway, Senior Vice President and Controller, is appointed Chief Accounting Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4619124 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $5.65 billion, with 321.00 million shares outstanding and 313.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 4619124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

How has HTZ stock performed recently?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.18. With this latest performance, HTZ shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.46, while it was recorded at 18.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.71.

Return on Total Capital for HTZ is now 12.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 592.25. Additionally, HTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] managed to generate an average of $82,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.

Insider trade positions for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.