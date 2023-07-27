FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] fell -88.33% so far this year. What now?

FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ: FGEN] traded at a low on 07/26/23, posting a -5.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.87. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that FibroGen Announces Leadership Transition.

Appoints Thane Wettig as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Wettig succeeds Enrique Conterno and brings over 30 years of global pharmaceutical leadership.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4363281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FibroGen Inc. stands at 8.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.26%.

The market cap for FGEN stock reached $192.87 million, with 94.69 million shares outstanding and 91.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, FGEN reached a trading volume of 4363281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FGEN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FGEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66.

How has FGEN stock performed recently?

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.43. With this latest performance, FGEN shares dropped by -31.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.09 for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.7898, while it was recorded at 2.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 16.4502 for the last 200 days.

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.90 and a Gross Margin at +85.59. FibroGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -208.66.

Return on Total Capital for FGEN is now -133.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -312.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.44. Additionally, FGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] managed to generate an average of -$496,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.FibroGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]

The top three institutional holders of FGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.