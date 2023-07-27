Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] – find out why.

MaxLinear Inc. [NASDAQ: MXL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.59%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM that MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenue of $183.9 million in Q2, GAAP gross margin of 55.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 61.0%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Infrastructure revenue was $49.3 million in Q2, up 6% sequentially and up 37% YoY.

Over the last 12 months, MXL stock dropped by -23.92%. The one-year MaxLinear Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.15. The average equity rating for MXL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.36 billion, with 79.47 million shares outstanding and 74.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 813.35K shares, MXL stock reached a trading volume of 16560314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXL shares is $37.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for MaxLinear Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MaxLinear Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MXL Stock Performance Analysis:

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.59. With this latest performance, MXL shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.18, while it was recorded at 33.00 for the last single week of trading, and 32.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MaxLinear Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.54 and a Gross Margin at +56.93. MaxLinear Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.16.

Return on Total Capital for MXL is now 22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.00. Additionally, MXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] managed to generate an average of $67,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.MaxLinear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MXL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MaxLinear Inc. go to -6.58%.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MXL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MXL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.