Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $3.74

Enel Chile S.A. [NYSE: ENIC] closed the trading session at $3.48 on 07/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.39, while the highest price level was $3.73. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM that ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2022 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F.

Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Enel Chile is an integrated utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile S.A., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants and the electrification of its final consumers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.67 percent and weekly performance of -7.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, ENIC reached to a volume of 6561209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENIC shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enel Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Chile S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

ENIC stock trade performance evaluation

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, ENIC shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.58. Enel Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.59.

Return on Total Capital for ENIC is now 11.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.18. Additionally, ENIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] managed to generate an average of $580,204,939 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Enel Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.