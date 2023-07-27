Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain 18.32% so far this year. What now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] slipped around -1.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $118.64 at the close of the session, down -1.64%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Reliance Industries Enters into Agreement to Invest Alongside Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure to Expand Data Center Joint Venture in India.

‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company’ to develop critical digital infrastructure to meet rapidly-growing global and local customer demand in Indian market.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today a planned three-way joint venture (JV) with Brookfield Infrastructure and Reliance Industries Ltd. (“RIL”) to develop high-quality, highly-connected scalable data centers to meet the critical infrastructure needs of enterprises and digital services companies in India. The new JV will operate under the brand name Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company. It succeeds and builds on the strong foundation laid by BAM Digital Realty, by including RIL, India’s largest private sector company, that has enabled and led India’s digital transformation through Jio, as a partner. Each partner will own one-third of the joint venture. Digital Connexion expects to initially execute on the development of data center campuses on existing strategic land parcels it owns in Chennai and Mumbai.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 18.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLR Stock saw the intraday high of $121.21 and lowest of $117.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 138.09, which means current price is +37.43% above from all time high which was touched on 07/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 3455583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $114.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.32, while it was recorded at 120.26 for the last single week of trading, and 103.52 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 2.31%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.