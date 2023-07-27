Credit Suisse lifts Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [NASDAQ: TSEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.39%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM that TSEM: No News On Acquisition Approval From Tower Semiconductor as it Reported Q2.

By Lisa Thompson.

Over the last 12 months, TSEM stock dropped by -20.39%. The one-year Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.02. The average equity rating for TSEM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.09 billion, with 109.96 million shares outstanding and 109.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 858.28K shares, TSEM stock reached a trading volume of 6318512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSEM shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSEM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSEM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

TSEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, TSEM shares dropped by -4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.44, while it was recorded at 35.94 for the last single week of trading, and 41.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSEM is now 14.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.42. Additionally, TSEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

TSEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TSEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TSEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.