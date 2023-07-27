Credit Suisse lifts Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] price surged by 0.25 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Manulife Financial Corporation announces Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 13.

Manulife Financial Corporation (“Manulife”) today announced that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any of its currently outstanding 8,000,000 Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 13 (the “Series 13 Preferred Shares”) (TSX: MFC.PR.K) on September 19, 2023. As a result, subject to certain conditions described in the prospectus supplement dated June 17, 2013 relating to the issuance of the Series 13 Preferred Shares (the “Prospectus”), the holders of the Series 13 Preferred Shares have the right, at their option, to convert all or part of their Series 13 Preferred Shares on a one-for-one basis into Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class 1 Shares Series 14 of Manulife (the “Series 14 Preferred Shares”) on September 19, 2023. A formal notice of the right to convert Series 13 Preferred Shares into Series 14 Preferred Shares will be sent to the registered holders of the Series 13 Preferred Shares in accordance with the share conditions of the Series 13 Preferred Shares. Holders of Series 13 Preferred Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series 13 Preferred Shares into Series 14 Preferred Shares. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 13 Preferred Shares into Series 14 Preferred Shares on such date will retain their Series 13 Preferred Shares, unless automatically converted in accordance with the conditions below.

A sum of 3055999 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.17M shares. Manulife Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $19.93 and dropped to a low of $19.68 until finishing in the latest session at $19.88.

The one-year MFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.51. The average equity rating for MFC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $21.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.12.

MFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.99, while it was recorded at 19.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manulife Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.35. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.89.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 15.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.04. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] managed to generate an average of $182,350 per employee.

MFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 7.42%.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.