Credit Suisse lifts Amphenol Corporation [APH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] traded at a high on 07/26/23, posting a 5.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $88.60. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sales of $3.054 billion, down 3% in U.S. dollars and 4% organically compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5420165 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amphenol Corporation stands at 2.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for APH stock reached $53.19 billion, with 595.10 million shares outstanding and 591.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 5420165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amphenol Corporation [APH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $83.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 36.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has APH stock performed recently?

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.52 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.63, while it was recorded at 84.89 for the last single week of trading, and 78.18 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.91. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 22.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.44. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] managed to generate an average of $20,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corporation [APH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Amphenol Corporation [APH]

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.