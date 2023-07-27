Centene Corporation [CNC] moved down -0.50: Why It’s Important

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] loss -0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $69.97 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:26 PM that Centene’s Texas Subsidiary Announces Successful Reprocurement of STAR+PLUS Contract.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today that its Texas subsidiary, Superior HealthPlan (Superior), will continue to provide the aged, blind and disabled (ABD) population with healthcare coverage through the STAR+PLUS program. A new six-year contract, with a maximum of three additional two-year extensions, was awarded to Superior by Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). Superior has been a provider of STAR+PLUS coverage since 2007.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the state to help build a healthier Texas,” said Centene’s Chief Executive Officer, Sarah M. London. “Together, with our network of local providers and community partners, we are humbled to coordinate services and address the complex medical and non-medical needs of these members.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 3107804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $84.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.57, while it was recorded at 70.39 for the last single week of trading, and 72.54 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Centene Corporation [CNC]

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.