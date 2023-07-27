Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] Revenue clocked in at $9.24 billion, up 12.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] traded at a high on 07/26/23, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $84.01. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM that CPKC’s Final Spike Steam Tour to mark one-year anniversary of railway’s creation.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced the 2816 Empress steam locomotive will travel from Canada, through the U.S. and into Mexico departing Calgary, Alta. on April 14, 2024, the one-year anniversary of CPKC’s creation.

“Our unique, unrivaled railway network connects a continent and links Canada, the U.S. and Mexico,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. “On April 14, 2023, we drove a ceremonial Final Spike completing that continental connection. We look forward to proudly celebrating that historic railway moment with a special tour starring the 2816, honoring our history and looking forward to an exciting future filled with opportunities for our railroaders, customers and communities.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4405004 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for CP stock reached $101.92 billion, with 930.70 million shares outstanding and 874.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 4405004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $89.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 51.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CP stock performed recently?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.47, while it was recorded at 82.21 for the last single week of trading, and 77.53 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.90.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.23. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.