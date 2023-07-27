Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] Stock trading around $118.67 per share: What’s Next?

Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE: CNI] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $118.67 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM that CN to Modernize 60 Additional Locomotives with Wabtec.

Program improves the fuel efficiency and performance of CN’s existing fleet.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canadian National Railway Company stock is now -0.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNI Stock saw the intraday high of $119.96 and lowest of $114.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.89, which means current price is +6.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, CNI reached a trading volume of 3228365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNI shares is $130.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Canadian National Railway Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian National Railway Company is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNI in the course of the last twelve months was 74.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CNI stock performed recently?

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, CNI shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.42, while it was recorded at 118.50 for the last single week of trading, and 118.81 for the last 200 days.

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.98 and a Gross Margin at +45.21. Canadian National Railway Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Total Capital for CNI is now 18.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.33. Additionally, CNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] managed to generate an average of $213,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Canadian National Railway Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian National Railway Company go to 6.22%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]

The top three institutional holders of CNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.