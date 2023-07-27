Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG] is -32.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brenmiller Energy Ltd [NASDAQ: BNRG] traded at a high on 07/26/23, posting a 4.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.92. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM that Brenmiller Signs MoU with India’s Largest Solar Panel Manufacturer Waaree Energies to Deploy Thermal Energy Storage Projects in India.

Marks Brenmiller’s entrance into the Indian market, the world’s 5th largest economy.

Solar-powered bGen™ thermal energy storage systems will help India transition to a 50% renewable energy supply by 2030.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3907786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brenmiller Energy Ltd stands at 15.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.74%.

The market cap for BNRG stock reached $16.39 million, with 17.75 million shares outstanding and 5.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.47K shares, BNRG reached a trading volume of 3907786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brenmiller Energy Ltd is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67.

How has BNRG stock performed recently?

Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, BNRG shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9453, while it was recorded at 0.9194 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5822 for the last 200 days.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -723.36 and a Gross Margin at -94.74. Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -728.09.

Return on Total Capital for BNRG is now -113.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -279.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 297.79. Additionally, BNRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG] managed to generate an average of -$599,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG]

