BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain 43.25% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events.

BlackBerry executives to speak at upcoming JP Morgan and Canaccord Genuity conferences.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:.

A sum of 2848869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.07M shares. BlackBerry Limited shares reached a high of $4.73 and dropped to a low of $4.64 until finishing in the latest session at $4.67.

The one-year BB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.86. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.