Bernstein lifts ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.58%. The company report on August 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM that RBC and ICICI Bank Canada collaborate to create a seamless banking experience for newcomers to Canada.

Collaboration agreement to focus on building banking solutions that simplify the financial transition for newcomers from the time they choose Canada to their arrival and beyond.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and ICICI Bank Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank, today announced a collaboration to bring integrated banking solutions to newcomers moving to Canada. With this arrangement, newcomers will benefit from the trust of the ICICI Bank brand, combined with RBC’s network, offerings and scale in Canada.

Over the last 12 months, IBN stock rose by 22.81%. The one-year ICICI Bank Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.32. The average equity rating for IBN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.56 billion, with 3.49 billion shares outstanding and 3.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, IBN stock reached a trading volume of 4527842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $28.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

IBN Stock Performance Analysis:

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.95 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.19, while it was recorded at 24.51 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICICI Bank Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.85. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

IBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Limited go to 21.30%.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.