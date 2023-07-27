Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] gain 22.15% so far this year. What now?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] price surged by 2.19 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Benitec Biopharma Announces 1-for-17 Reverse Stock Split Effective July 26, 2023.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”).

“Silence and Replace” platform, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-17 reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), that will become effective on July 26, 2023, at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time. Benitec’s Common Stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the existing symbol “BNTC” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on July 26, 2023. The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 08205P209.

A sum of 5891137 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 209.08K shares. Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $5.49 and dropped to a low of $3.20 until finishing in the latest session at $3.53.

The one-year BNTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.81. The average equity rating for BNTC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

BNTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, BNTC shares dropped by -42.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.8900, while it was recorded at 3.5500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benitec Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -24457.53 and a Gross Margin at -449.32. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24942.47.

Return on Total Capital for BNTC is now -149.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.14. Additionally, BNTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BNTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BNTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.