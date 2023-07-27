Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Stock trading around $3.40 per share: What’s Next?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] loss -2.30% or -0.08 points to close at $3.40 with a heavy trading volume of 7355247 shares. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2023 Revenue of $47 Million, up 172% from Second Quarter 2022 and up 52% from First Quarter 2023.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Key highlights of Ault Alliance’s second quarter 2023 financial performance included:.

It opened the trading session at $3.99, the shares rose to $4.03 and dropped to $3.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AULT points out that the company has recorded -88.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 589.75K shares, AULT reached to a volume of 7355247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 90.27.

Trading performance analysis for AULT stock

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -49.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.38 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 30.17 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]

