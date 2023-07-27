Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] is 41.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE: HOUS] jumped around 0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.04 at the close of the session, up 4.99%. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM that Anywhere Announces Commencement of Exchange Offers for Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2029 and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2030.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (“Anywhere” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, today announced that Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC (formerly known as Realogy Group LLC) (the “Issuer”) and Anywhere Co-Issuer Corp. (formerly known as Realogy Co-Issuer Corp.) (the “Co-Issuer” and together with the Issuer, the “Issuers”), each a subsidiary of the Company, have commenced offers to Eligible Holders (as defined below) to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) up to $527,162,000 (the “Maximum Exchange Amount”) in aggregate principal amount of the Issuers’ outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Old 5.750% Notes”) and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Old 5.250% Notes” and, together with the Old 5.750% Notes, the “Old Notes”) for up to $421,729,600 in aggregate principal amount of new 7.000% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the “New Notes”), in each case upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a confidential offering memorandum, dated July 25, 2023 (the “Offering Memorandum”).

Together with the previously announced exchange with funds managed by Angelo, Gordon & Co. L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “Significant Noteholder Exchange”), the Company will exchange up to $800 million in aggregate principal amount of Old Notes for up to $640 million in aggregate principal amount of New Notes.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stock is now 41.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOUS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.425 and lowest of $8.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.96, which means current price is +108.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, HOUS reached a trading volume of 3198516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOUS shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOUS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has HOUS stock performed recently?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.42. With this latest performance, HOUS shares gained by 43.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.63 for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.06. Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.15.

Return on Total Capital for HOUS is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.11. Additionally, HOUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] managed to generate an average of -$32,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. go to 27.70%.

Insider trade positions for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]

