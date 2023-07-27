Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] moved down -0.05: Why It’s Important

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.65 at the close of the session, down -0.05%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Albertsons Companies Earns Top Score on 2023 Disability Equality Index(R).

Albertsons Companies [NYSE:ACI] today announced that it earned a 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), securing the designation as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“We are incredibly proud to share that Albertsons Companies earned a score of 100 on the DEI, especially on this historic day that the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law 33 years ago,” said Monique Lanaux, GVP, Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer. “As one of the largest retail employers in the country, we are honored by this recognition and pledge to put people first by caring for our associates’ well-being and investing in their personal and professional growth.”.

Albertsons Companies Inc. stock is now 4.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACI Stock saw the intraday high of $22.02 and lowest of $21.545 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.65, which means current price is +13.11% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 3710453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $25.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.20, while it was recorded at 21.89 for the last single week of trading, and 21.13 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.