Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] gain 2.23% so far this year. What now?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AJRD] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM that Aerojet Rocketdyne Develops and Successfully Tests New Solid Rocket Motor for Kratos’ Zeus Program.

Zeus 1 Motor Test.

A sum of 5790261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 886.62K shares. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $57.415 and dropped to a low of $56.55 until finishing in the latest session at $57.18.

The one-year AJRD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.32. The average equity rating for AJRD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJRD shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJRD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

AJRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, AJRD shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.75 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.11, while it was recorded at 56.44 for the last single week of trading, and 54.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.68 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.30.

Return on Total Capital for AJRD is now 22.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.28. Additionally, AJRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] managed to generate an average of $13,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AJRD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. go to 12.30%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AJRD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AJRD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AJRD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.