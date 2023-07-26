Wolfe Research lifts Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] surged by $1.97 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $91.44 during the day while it closed the day at $90.84. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Microchip Introduces Its First Automotive-Qualified 10BASE-T1S Ethernet Devices.

The LAN8670/1/2 family of Ethernet PHYs simplifies architecture to connect low-speed devices into a standard Ethernet network.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stock has also loss -2.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCHP stock has inclined by 17.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.04% and gained 29.31% year-on date.

The market cap for MCHP stock reached $48.63 billion, with 547.10 million shares outstanding and 532.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 4257880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $97.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCHP stock trade performance evaluation

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.35, while it was recorded at 89.88 for the last single week of trading, and 77.07 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.74.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 8.60%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MCHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MCHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.