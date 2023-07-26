why Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.60

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LTH] loss -13.56% or -2.92 points to close at $18.61 with a heavy trading volume of 5097474 shares. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 6:54 AM that Life Time Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Second quarter revenue increased 21.8% to $561.7 million from $461.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net income increased to $17.0 million from a net loss of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $21.01, the shares rose to $21.08 and dropped to $17.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LTH points out that the company has recorded 3.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 919.01K shares, LTH reached to a volume of 5097474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTH shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for LTH stock

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.49. With this latest performance, LTH shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.32 for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 20.88 for the last single week of trading, and 16.36 for the last 200 days.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.01 and a Gross Margin at +26.04. Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for LTH is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.03. Additionally, LTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] managed to generate an average of -$53 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]

The top three institutional holders of LTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.