why Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Garrett Motion Inc. [NASDAQ: GTX] traded at a low on 07/25/23, posting a -1.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.29. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Garrett Motion to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday July 27, 2023.

Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 1236546.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5126666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Garrett Motion Inc. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.60%.

The market cap for GTX stock reached $1.90 billion, with 265.57 million shares outstanding and 222.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 865.72K shares, GTX reached a trading volume of 5126666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Garrett Motion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Garrett Motion Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GTX stock performed recently?

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, GTX shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +23.31. Garrett Motion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for GTX is now 41.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.42. Additionally, GTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] managed to generate an average of $22,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Garrett Motion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Garrett Motion Inc. go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]

