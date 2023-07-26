Wall Street Analyst Initiated 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] loss -42.97% or -0.06 points to close at $0.07 with a heavy trading volume of 7891411 shares. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Management Change and Provides Clinical Update on Vurolenatide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, today announced that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of John Temperato as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mark Sirgo, Chairman of the Board of 9 Meters, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank John for his service and dedication to the Company.” The Board of Directors has appointed Bethany Sensenig, Chief Financial Officer of 9 Meters, to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer in addition to her current responsibilities.

It opened the trading session at $0.1103, the shares rose to $0.1127 and dropped to $0.0715, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NMTR points out that the company has recorded -96.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 41.67% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 443.68K shares, NMTR reached to a volume of 7891411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMTR shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021.

Trading performance analysis for NMTR stock

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -62.97. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -89.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 8.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.20 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6423, while it was recorded at 0.1346 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5444 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -105.05.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NMTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NMTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.