Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] jumped around 0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.97 at the close of the session, up 5.29%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and CFO Transition.

Revises Fiscal 2023 outlook based on year-to-date performance and current trends.

Scott Bowman appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective August 7, 2023.

Leslie’s Inc. stock is now -51.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LESL Stock saw the intraday high of $6.08 and lowest of $5.575 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.12, which means current price is +13.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 5379199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -36.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.80 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.24, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.