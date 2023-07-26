Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] is 55.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.42%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM that Stockholder Approval Received for All Proposals at Tingo Group Special Meeting.

The stockholders approved all three of the resolutions presented in the Definitive Proxy Statement, as sent to the Company’s shareholders on May 1, 2023, including the approval of the issuance of 26,042,808 shares of Tingo Group’s Common Stock upon the conversion of 2,604.28 shares of Tingo Group’s Series A Preferred Stock, as required under the terms of the acquisition of Tingo Mobile (the “Merger”), and the increase in the authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 425,000,000 shares to 750,000,000, to accommodate the conversion of both the Series A Preferred Stock and the Series B Preferred Stock under the terms of the Merger, and to accommodate future strategic business decisions.

Over the last 12 months, TIO stock rose by 98.52%. The one-year Tingo Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.02. The average equity rating for TIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $211.17 million, with 161.30 million shares outstanding and 108.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, TIO stock reached a trading volume of 3825056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

TIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.42. With this latest performance, TIO shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1259, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3598 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tingo Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06.

Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.