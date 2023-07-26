The Mosaic Company [MOS] Revenue clocked in at $18.81 billion, down -8.82% YTD: What’s Next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.02%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Mosaic Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2023 Results And Conference Call.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release second quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company’s website.

On Wednesday, August 2, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Over the last 12 months, MOS stock dropped by -16.04%. The one-year The Mosaic Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.33. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.24 billion, with 335.40 million shares outstanding and 330.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, MOS stock reached a trading volume of 3551416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $42.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.48, while it was recorded at 38.91 for the last single week of trading, and 44.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $264,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.