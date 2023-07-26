The Benchmark Company lifts Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rigetti Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: RGTI] gained 22.67% on the last trading session, reaching $2.11 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rigetti Computing Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Fourth Generation Ankaa-1 Chip Demonstrates Median 2-Qubit Gate Fidelity and Gate Speed Improvements Superior to Aspen M-3.

Rigetti Computing Inc. represents 124.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $315.72 million with the latest information. RGTI stock price has been found in the range of $1.7301 to $2.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, RGTI reached a trading volume of 10783067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for RGTI stock

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, RGTI shares gained by 131.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2100, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0500 for the last 200 days.

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Rigetti Computing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -545.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.04.

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]

The top three institutional holders of RGTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RGTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RGTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.