TAL Education Group [TAL] moved up 1.74: Why It’s Important

Over the last 12 months, TAL stock rose by 31.02%. The one-year TAL Education Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.18. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.01 billion, with 635.97 million shares outstanding and 491.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, TAL stock reached a trading volume of 10992730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $7.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 14.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.07, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.