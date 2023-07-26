Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Is Currently -14.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] loss -14.26% on the last trading session, reaching $140.38 price per share at the time. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 today. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the Shareholder Deck and other supplemental materials.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ223.

Spotify Technology S.A. represents 193.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.27 billion with the latest information. SPOT stock price has been found in the range of $139.153 to $152.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, SPOT reached a trading volume of 14582892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $170.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 7.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 464.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SPOT stock

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.83. With this latest performance, SPOT shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.36, while it was recorded at 165.63 for the last single week of trading, and 117.69 for the last 200 days.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]

The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.