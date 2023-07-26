Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain 21.06% so far this year. What now?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] gained 0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $30.29 price per share at the time. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Range Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Range Resources Corporation represents 238.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.36 billion with the latest information. RRC stock price has been found in the range of $29.32 to $30.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 5427907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $33.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for RRC stock

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.61, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 26.80 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.73 and a Gross Margin at +58.79. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.64.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now 59.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of $2,122,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 12.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.