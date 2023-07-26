PACCAR Inc [PCAR] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $115

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.48%. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Profits.

Increased Truck Deliveries and Strong Parts Performance Drive Results.

“PACCAR achieved record revenues and net income in the second quarter of 2023 due to increased truck deliveries, excellent gross margins and strong PACCAR Parts results,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR Parts achieved robust quarterly sales and profits due to industry-leading logistics performance that enhanced customer uptime. PACCAR Financial Services delivered excellent profitability due to its high quality portfolio and good used truck results. PACCAR is pioneering new technologies such as predictive data analytics in its aftermarket and powertrain businesses. I am very proud of our employees for delivering premium trucks and transportation solutions to our customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, PCAR stock rose by 57.08%. The one-year PACCAR Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.97. The average equity rating for PCAR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.58 billion, with 785.25 million shares outstanding and 513.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, PCAR stock reached a trading volume of 5090710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $84.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 97.34.

PCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.72, while it was recorded at 88.15 for the last single week of trading, and 71.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PACCAR Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.47. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $96,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.

PCAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to -10.68%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.