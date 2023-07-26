Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $47

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $42.78 during the day while it closed the day at $42.38. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Murphy Oil Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, August 3, 2023 to discuss second quarter 2023 earnings. The company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be included on the Investors page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

Murphy Oil Corporation stock has also gained 5.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MUR stock has inclined by 12.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.42% and lost -1.46% year-on date.

The market cap for MUR stock reached $6.55 billion, with 155.86 million shares outstanding and 147.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 5023876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $47.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MUR stock trade performance evaluation

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.19 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.93, while it was recorded at 41.47 for the last single week of trading, and 40.60 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.41 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.92.

Return on Total Capital for MUR is now 23.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.78. Additionally, MUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] managed to generate an average of $1,399,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to -11.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.