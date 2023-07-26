Market cap of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] reaches 4.46B – now what?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] price plunged by -2.76 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTORS AND STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW.

Adds Three Mutually Agreed-Upon Independent Directors Supported by Elliott.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Establishes New Board Committee to Oversee Strategic and Operational Review.

A sum of 8312228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.23M shares. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares reached a high of $16.02 and dropped to a low of $14.85 until finishing in the latest session at $15.49.

The one-year GT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.27. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 15.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.24%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.