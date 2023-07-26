Market cap of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] reaches 4.26B – now what?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] closed the trading session at $17.43 on 07/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.77, while the highest price level was $17.485. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Frontier Announces Fiber Securitization Offering.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that a limited-purpose, bankruptcy remote, indirect subsidiary of the Company intends to offer approximately $1.05 billion aggregate principal amount of secured fiber network revenue term notes (the “Notes”), with the potential to upsize, subject to market conditions and other factors. The Notes will be secured by certain of Frontier’s fiber assets and associated customer contracts in the Dallas metropolitan area and constitute the first offering of green bonds by a Frontier subsidiary.

Frontier intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to, among other things, defease certain existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, including potential investments or expenditures, such as capital expenditures and research and development, in line with Frontier’s fiber expansion and copper migration strategies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.59 percent and weekly performance of 44.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, FYBR reached to a volume of 3586246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $31.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32.

FYBR stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.05. With this latest performance, FYBR shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.63, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading, and 22.65 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.48. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] managed to generate an average of $30,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FYBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FYBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.