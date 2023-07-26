Market Analysts see Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ: LOGI] traded at a high on 07/25/23, posting a 13.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.52. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Logitech Publishes Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Report.

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that the Company has published its Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2023, ended March 31, 2023. It is available on Logitech’s website at http://ir.logitech.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4141727 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Logitech International S.A. stands at 1.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.38%.

The market cap for LOGI stock reached $12.42 billion, with 160.08 million shares outstanding and 157.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 598.33K shares, LOGI reached a trading volume of 4141727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOGI shares is $64.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Logitech International S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Logitech International S.A. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOGI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has LOGI stock performed recently?

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, LOGI shares gained by 28.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.54 for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.68, while it was recorded at 64.85 for the last single week of trading, and 57.89 for the last 200 days.

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +35.76. Logitech International S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for LOGI is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.15. Additionally, LOGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] managed to generate an average of $47,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Logitech International S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Logitech International S.A. go to 3.35%.

Insider trade positions for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]

The top three institutional holders of LOGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LOGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LOGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.