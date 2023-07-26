Livent Corporation [LTHM] is 31.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] traded at a high on 07/25/23, posting a 4.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.07. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Livent Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, August 3, 2023, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s website at: http://www.livent.com.

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4080751 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Livent Corporation stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for LTHM stock reached $4.89 billion, with 179.60 million shares outstanding and 178.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 4080751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.70. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.25, while it was recorded at 26.64 for the last single week of trading, and 24.98 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +51.36. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.63.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 26.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.12. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $202,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 30.30%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LTHM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LTHM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.